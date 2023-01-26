BBC documentary: Chennai Corpn’s youngest councillor arrested

CHENNAI: On Thursday, Chennai city police detained, A Priyadharshini, the youngest councillor of the Chennai corporation along with others, during a protest against the Union government's decision to block links on the BBC documentary on Gujarat Riots.

Priyadharshini is the CPM councillor of ward 98 in Teynampet constituency. The protest was held near Ambedkar statue in TP Chatram and was organised by DYFI.

The protesters had intended to share the link to the controversial documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, in order to watch it together on their phones.

A senior police officer said that at least 14 protesters were taken into preventive detention and later released. However, the protesters were able to watch the documentary before the police arrived.

It may be noted that the Modi government has been reacting sharply to the documentary and removed the YouTube link to the documentary.

"We have not arrested the protestors for watching the documentary but for assembling there without permission and also squatting on the road," a senior police official said.