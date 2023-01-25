Viral infections among kids spike due to weather pattern in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennaiites have been taking solace from the nippy nights and early mornings after sweltering noon. The weather, however, has a downside to it. Respiratory virus, especially among children, has spread manifold this year.

According to Maalaimalar reports, school-going children were widely infected with the virus. The virus causes cold, cough, and it could also cause wheezing in some cases. Breathlessness too accompanies these symptoms.

Doctors both from government and private hospitals have taken note of the alarming number of admissions of children with cold and cough.

Egmore Children's Hospital director Ezhilarasi said the illness causing virus usually thrives in the cold and wanes during December but this time it's prevailing even on January."Hospital admissions would be around 1,200 each year but there is a noticeable rise this year", she added saying the illness gets cured in a week.

Saying fever subsides in four days but cold and cough persists for 2 weeks, Stanley Government Hospital pediatrician, Dr Senthilprabhu urged parents to ensure their children wear masks in crowded places. He added that it was necessary to get flu shots to prevent infection, and opined virus spread could be brought under control if children infected are not sent to school.