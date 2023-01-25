Online services of CMWSSB to be suspended from Jan 28

CHENNAI: The online services will be interrupted at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) head office at Chindatripet for two days. However, the regular supply of drinking water through lorries in the city will be usual.

According to the release, in view of the renovation work of the Chennai Metro Water Board head office, the new electric cable replacement work in the data center is to be carried out from January 28, 6 am to January 29 till 11 pm.

Services such as drinking water and sewage tax payment, dial for water, application for new drinking water and sewerage connection, public grievance redressal centre and the internet service of the head office at MRC Nagar will be disrupted.

Recently, the metro water board announced that those who are yet to pay the drinking water and sewage tax can pay online. But due to the cable replacement work, the online payment method will be suspended for two days.

The supply of drinking water through lorries to areas with no water connection will function without any disturbances.

The board stated that the online services will resume on January 30 at 10 am after the renovation works are completed within the stipulated time.