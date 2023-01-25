History sheeters making country bombs in Kanchi house arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested history sheeters who were allegedly preparing country bombs in a house in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The Kancheepuram police who received a piece of information that ganja is being supplied in a house in Mandukaneswar Koil Street in Kancheepuram town, found Kancheepuram municipality worker Sivasankaran was visiting the house often. A team then went for a search in the house and found that country bombs were prepared and equipment to prepare them.

Police arrested Pugalenthi (21) of Vyasarpadi and his friends Jayakumar (23), Somas (21), and Lokesh (22) of Tirutani. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police said Vicky (27) who was the master mind behind this was missing.

Further, during the probe, police found Vicky was with ganja peddlers Manikandan (19) and Vasanth Kumar (23) in Thailavaram and they were caught at gunpoint. Police sources said Vicky when tried to run away from the police slipped and his hand was fractured. Police said he was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH for treatment. He told police that they planned to attack their rivals using bombs. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.