CHD registry to be implemented in TN: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The State Health Department is going to implement congenital heart defects (CHD) registry in Tamil Nadu which would strengthen the newborn screening for heart issues, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday during a seminar session held for government hospital doctors in Guindy.

In addition, the State government along with Apollo Hospital signed an agreement to train on CHD registry as many as 150 doctors from six districts of Tamil Nadu.

“We have developed health infrastructure in the government hospitals such as tuberculosis registry, cancer registry, and health registry systems were implemented in the last one and half years. During the budget session, at least 136 announcements were made, of which it was informed that CHD registry will be initiated in the state. This would identify heart issues among the infants and treatment will be provided to the newborns,” stated Ma Subramanian.

A total of Rs 22.43 crore has been allocated for the project, and the screening equipment will be sent to all government hospitals in the State. For the last two days, a seminar was conducted for the doctors on the establishment of CHD registry and strengthening comprehensive screening in newborn babies.

In addition, for conducting heart surgeries for infants, the government along with Apollo Hospital to train the specialists, and the agreement for the same has been signed today. “At least 150 doctors, including pediatricians from six districts – Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Vellore government medical college and hospitals, have been trained for the registry. And it would help them to screen for newborns, provide required treatment and monitor the babies,” stated the Health Minister.