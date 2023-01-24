YMCA college students protest seeking action against principal

CHENNAI: Students of YMCA college of physical education, Nandanam on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest seeking action against their college principal, who was booked by police for alleged sexual harassment of a student and other demands.

As many as 150 students participated in the protest, which was called off after police and authorities from the management pacified them.

On Tuesday morning, the students sat in protest against the college principal, George Abraham returning to work. The Saidapet all women police station had registered a case against him a month ago after he sent obscene messages to a student. He was booked under Women Harassment Act and IT Act.

According to police, the principal allegedly harassed a 22-year-old post graduate student in the guise of providing personal guidance. He got her phone number and kept sending vulgar messages.

The principal evaded arrest and surrendered before a magistrate. He got bail and returned to work recently to which the students protested.