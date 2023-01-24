St George’s Arts & Science College holds lecture on computer science
CHENNAI: St George’s Arts and Science College conducted a lecture titled ‘Scope of Computer Science’ on January 24 on its premises.
After a welcome note by principal V Victor Solomon, the inaugural speech was given by Prof A Deepa, computer science.
D Joseph Duncan, QA Software Test , delivered the keynote address. He addressed the gathering about various departments and jobs in IT sectors, scope of computer science and non-computer science jobs in the IT sector, latest tools and technology, mobile apps, myths and reality of IT life, and the interview tips.
After the lecture, there was an interactive Q&A session. Prof S Anbazhagi, computer science, delivered the vote of thanks.
