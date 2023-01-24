2nd yr law student on bike killed in road accident in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was killed in a road accident near Kodambakkam on Sunday after he allegedly lost control of his bike and ran over a platform and rammed onto the generator of a private bank.

The victim was identified as S Vignesh of Choolaimedu, a second-year law student at a college near Maduravoyal.

The accident happened around 11 pm when he was travelling along the Kodambakkam Service Road.

Police said he lost control of his bike and hit the generator. In the impact, Vignesh sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Upon information, the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and an inquiry is on.