Police recover 2 revolvers, bullets from apartment seized by bank

CHENNAI: Bank officials who went to attach an apartment in Anna Nagar on Monday based on court orders found two revolvers and 12 bullets there, after which local police recovered them.

Sources said the owners of the property, Sanjay Gupta and Vinita Gupta, are absconding.

The duo had taken a loan of Rs 93 lakhs from a bank and had defaulted on paying the interest after which the bank took them to court where it received a favourable order a month and half ago.

On Tuesday, when bank officials went to attach the property, they found two revolvers and 12 bullets and informed the police.

Police seized the guns and bullets, and have initiated investigations to ascertain whether the guns belonged to the Guptas and if they had licence for them.

