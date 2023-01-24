No drones; security beefed up for R-Day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Flying drones will be banned in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day. Chennai Police have put in place a five-tier security at all important places in the city, including airport, railway stations, bus terminals and other places of public gathering from Sunday.

Around 7,000 police personnel will be manning the city roads ahead of the celebrations to be held on January 26. Police said that the security will be increased at airport from Tuesday. Passengers travelling on the days leading up to Republic Day are advised to reach airport in advance to smoothen the security process, police said.

Apart from this, police have also intensified checks at lodges and hotels in the city to check if any suspicious person has checked in in the recent past. Police patrols too will be intensified in the days leading upto Republic Day, police said.

Chennai city traffic police have announced traffic diversions to facilitate the R-Day parade on January 26.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue up to the War Memorial will be closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am onwards till the celebration is over around 9.30 am. The commercial vehicles plying from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R K Mutt Road VK Iyer Road Devanathan Street St Mary's Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.