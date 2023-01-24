Representative image
IIT-M hosted G20 University Connect lecture series on Mon

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) hosted the G20 University Connect Lecture Series on ‘Engaging Young Minds’ on Monday.

The event was held as part of India’s Presidency of G20, the inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, a release from IIT-Madras said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the event, which was being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India, and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a Delhi-based autonomous policy research institute.

The objective was to engage with students from 75 universities around 56 locations across India.

