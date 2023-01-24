DT Campus: HITS launches HASH to help online students

Commenting on the launch of HASH, Ami Agarwal, Head, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said, “Through the launch of this solution we reinforce our commitment to creating an enduring experience for our students by providing them with a simplified solution. Students go through numerous issues that may require administrative support. In an online experience, it is very important to provide them with solutions at their convenience to reduce the stress of managing those issues themselves. We hope HASH will be a game changer in the days to come.”