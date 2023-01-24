DT Campus: HITS launches HASH to help online students
CHENNAI: Hindustan Online - CODE, an e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS), Chennai, announces the launch of “HASH” a unique student support platform as a part of their endeavour to improve the experience of the students enrolled in various online programmes offered by Hindustan Online - CODE.
The students’ support system is designed in-house in sync with the latest technological support system to minimise the turnaround time for the queries raised by the students and provide them with real-time solutions.
Commenting on the launch of HASH, Ami Agarwal, Head, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said, “Through the launch of this solution we reinforce our commitment to creating an enduring experience for our students by providing them with a simplified solution. Students go through numerous issues that may require administrative support. In an online experience, it is very important to provide them with solutions at their convenience to reduce the stress of managing those issues themselves. We hope HASH will be a game changer in the days to come.”
