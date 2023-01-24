Fishermen rescue couples caught in waves off Tiruvottiyur beach

CHENNAI: Three couples who were caught in the waves off Tiruvottiyur beach while allegedly taking selfie were saved by local fishermen on Sunday.

Police sources said that crowds gather at the beach off KVK Kuppam beach near Tiruvottiyur during weekends.

The couples who were taking selfies and photos on the seashore stepped into the sea and got engulfed by a huge tide.

Hearing their cries for help, the fishermen on the shore rushed to the spot.

They secured them using a fishing net and then dragged them to the shore.

All six of them were taken to a government hospital, where they are being treated. Officials said all are in stable condition.