CMDA appeals to participate in online survey for 3rd master plan prep

CMDA is preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (2027- 2046).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has appealed to Chennaiites to take part in its online survey for the development of the third master plan.

"Dear Chennaiites, CMDA is inviting citizens of Chennai to take part in the development of the Third Master Plan by taking up the survey and helping us to make this vision a reality for the betterment of Chennai. We actively seek your views and suggestions to strategise the Third Master Plan," the CMDA tweeted.

It has urged people to visit the link to participate in the survey https://www.cmavision.in/citizen-survey/

CMDA is preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (2027- 2046). It seeks views through the Citizen Survey Questionnaire that will help CMDA to understand citizen perceptions on the future vision for Chennai Metropolitan Area.

