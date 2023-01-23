Trio steals footwear, sells them at Pallavaram weekly market; held
CHENNAI: The police on Monday arrested three men who stole slippers and shoes from apartments in Tambaram and sold them for a low price at the Pallavaram weekly market.
The residents of apartments in Madambakkam in Tambaram have been facing a curious issue – their footwear kept outside the apartments were going missing during night. When this happened repeatedly and at multiple tenements, they checked the CCTV footage and found a few half-naked men wearing masks coming to the apartments around midnight and taking away all the footwear that were left outside.
A complaint was registered at the Selaiyur police station. Using the footage, the police officials identified the thieves as the workers at a construction site on Camp Road. Later, police arrested Vikas Kumar (20) and Rohit Kumar (21), both hailing from north India, and Arul (20) of Selaiyur.
Police seized more than 300 pairs of footwear from them. Officials said the thieves used to sell the stolen footwear at the Pallavaram weekly market for a low price. The police presented them at a court which remanded all three in judicial custody.
