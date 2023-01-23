Thousands thronged the Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA grounds on Sunday.

City

The fair that set forth a reading habit

The 46th Chennai Book Fair came to an end on Sunday. From 20 stalls in the 1st edition in 1976 to close to 900 stalls this year, CBF has grown from strength to strength. An idea mooted to increase book sales brought about a reading revolution in the city and a spurt of publishers in Tamil. DT Next tracks the evolution.