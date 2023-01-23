IIT-Madras 1972 batch funds Parkinson’s lab
CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Class of 1972, is sponsoring the creation of ‘Parkinson’s Therapeutics Lab’ in the institute.
This lab will be a major boost to researchers at the Institute Biotechnology Departments’ Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS Lab) to develop a computational model of a brain region called ‘Basal Ganglia’ (BG) where the loss of cells leads to Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
The BG system plays vital and diverse roles in all domains of brain function such as sensory-motor, cognitive, effective and autonomous.
The lab is involved in developing systems-level models of crucial brain systems. The goal is to create a whole brain model and use it to develop model-based therapeutics for PD and other brain disorders.
PD is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors and/or rigidity of joints. Although it cannot be cured, medications, in some cases, have been proven to significantly improve the patient’s condition.
