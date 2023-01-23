Former tenant held for burglary at elderly woman’s house

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man for burglary at an elderly woman’s house in Pulianthope. Police investigations revealed that the accused was a former tenant at the woman’s house and broke into the house when the elderly woman was away.

The arrested person was identified as K Govindh, now residing at Ammaiyammal street in Pulianthope.

The victim, S Santha (68) lives alone at Bolu Naicken street in Pulianthope. On January 19, Santha left home to visit a relative and returned home the next day to find the front door broke open. On checking inside, she found that gold jewellery worth 22 sovereigns and 1.55 lakh cash were stolen.

Based on her complaint, Pulianthope police registered a case and formed a special team. Based on the enquiries with the woman and CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused, Govindh used to visit Santha often even after he vacated the house and on January 19, when he came to visit her, he found the house locked and took advantage.

Police recovered the stolen gold jewellery and Rs 1.47 lakh from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.