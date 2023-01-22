Stalin inspects stormwater drain work in South Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the construction of a hospital complex, stormwater drain, and laying of new road in South Chennai.

After inspecting the ongoing works at Adambakkam, Manapakkam, and King Hospital, he also inspected the ongoing works on six roads, including Adambakkam City Link Road, Netaji Road, and Five Furlong Road.

The Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other Corporation officials are present during this inspection. Officials took the Chief Minister through these works with a blueprint.