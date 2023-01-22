Queer stall at Chennai Book Fair 2023: A debut worth the struggle

With a smile, Grace explained her journey as Dalit-transperson, "From my childhood, I have faced caste and gender-based discrimination and I am voicing out against it. The Dalit, Bahujan and Adivasi communities are facing double the amount of oppression. When we talk about the larger level forum or movement, they are denied of intersexuality. I want to create a safe space for all people and promote equality. All of the motivation to do so came from the discrimination that I faced in school, college, and the workplace to the political venture that I am in now. For almost a decade, we have worked for it. I have been part of the community that has helped to create a path where today, transpersons are writing govt-related exams and venturing into various fields".

Asking about how she feels about putting up a stall after 45 years of struggle, she said, “It is because of the denial factor. When I released my book, no one came forward to publish my work. At that time, I decided to start a publication house for Queer writers to publish their words with the dignity and celebration that they deserve and that's what is Queer Publication House now. Behind each denial, we began this publication and in that, we publish the works of Queer writers whose works were denied across India from various languages. Yes, it has become a half-century."

"For 45 years, cisgender people were publishing our works and now we are bringing our own works in front of people. If you ask me whether we got the recognition in these 45 years, I would say no. But henceforth, this will be our own path and that defines our Queer Publication House," she added.