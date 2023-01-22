Lawfully Yours: By Retd Justice Chandru

If the gift deed or settlement deed is executed to a near relative, then the stamp duty is relatively less. But the registration of such a deed will get reflected in the Encumbrance Certificate and anyone can have access to it from the dedicated website. If you do not want your relatives to know about the property transfer, then you can write a will in favour of your niece provided the property is exclusively owned by you. However, as it relates to immovable property, it has to be registered. The stamp duty is nominal and it will not be reflected in the encumbrance. It is only after your demise that your niece will get the will probated.