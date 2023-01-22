La Dolce Vita: Indulge in a range of uniquely crafted pizzas

Cappuccino and The Westminster at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park are organising a pizza and beer festival ‘La Dolce Vita’ till January 31. Part of the menu is 8 pizza varieties like beet the heat, Korean gochujang, Crowne curated pizza, pizza Cyprus, slice of heaven, sunshine Florentine parcel, hit the high, and pizza Indiana.

These thin-crust pizzas, curated by Chef Gobu Kumar, have four vegetarian and four meat options. Other than your traditional ketchup, oregano, and chilli flakes, an additional accompaniment is The Westminster’s beer served chilled. Chef Gobu has crafted the pizzas in a way to suit the Indian palate and has also tried to retain the authentic flavours of a particular pizza. You can also choose your spice preference.

The best-sellers are Korean gochujang and slice of heaven. The Korean gochujang pizza has an interesting blend of sweet, sour and spicy flavours, which it gets from the red cabbage spicy kimchi and Korean chilli. This pizza is delicious and flavourful as is and does not require any extra seasoning.

For people who were wondering if your pizza can have South Indian piquancy, know that it can. Their slice of heaven is a thin-crust pizza with Chettinad-style lamb chukka topped on top and garnished with curry leaves is an off-beat twist to your regular pizza.

The ‘La Dolce Vita’ festival is on till January 31 at Cappuccino and The Westminster. Priced at Rs 1,900 ++ for one.