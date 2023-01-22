Gang threatens man with knife; Robs Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a gang that waylaid a person who went to deposit cash in an ATM in Teynampet on Friday night.

Police sources said that the victim, Moideen (37), runs a dry fruit business in New Washermanpet.

Police sources said that Moideen also deposits hawala money in cash deposit machines across ATMs in the city for a commission.

On Friday, he had taken Rs 9 lakh from a trader to deposit across ATMs in the city. After depositing about Rs 3.8 lakh at an ATM near Central and Teynampet, he went to another ATM in Teynampet when a three-member gang intercepted Moideen.

They threatened him with a knife and escaped with the cash he had. Based on his complaint, police are perusing CCTV footage and are investigating.

Police suspect the accused was known to the victim, as they were aware of his itinerary.