CM inspects construction work of King institute hospital, Guindy

The hospital is being built at a cost of 230 crore with 500 bed facility.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, on Sunday inspected the construction works of the Multi-speciality Hospital at the King Institute, Guindy.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Chennai Mayor Priya, and many other departmental government officials were also present.

The hospital is being built at a cost of 230 crore with 500 bed facility. For this, 4.89 acres of land were alloted in King institute campus, Guindy. Also, CM laid the foundation stone for the construction in last year March.

