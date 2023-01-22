After low response to call centers, camps set to collect traffic dues

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police held special camps at over 180 locations in the city in the past ten days to collect pending dues from traffic violators, in which about Rs 60 lakh was collected.

According to the city police, on an average, more than 6000 cases are booked for various traffic violations in the city daily.

However, most of the violators do not pay the fine amount in time. Hence a new Call Center System was introduced in April 2022 to sensitize theviolators who have not paid their fines by means of calling them over phone.

"As the response continued to be less than satisfactory even after calling and informing the violators about their dues, special camps were organized, " an official release said.

Special camps were held at ten places in the city on January 12, in which as many as 1022 paid their pending amount and 1615 cases were disposed and a fine of Rs.11.29 lakh was collected.

In addition to this special check points were organized at 168 places in the city on January19 and January 20 to focus on disposal of the pending cases by fixing 3 places in each police stations. The violators were sensitized and encouraged to pay their pending fine by means of credit/debit card, QR code or by means of online payment.

"In the Special drive, 4083 violators paid their dues and 16072 cases were disposed with a fine amount of Rs 48.6 lakh, " the release stated. Maximum fines were collected in Mount, Thuraipakkam and Madipakkam Traffic Police Stations.