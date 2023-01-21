Residents protest against Perungudi dumping yard

CHENNAI: Fed up with pollution caused by Perungudi dumping yard, residents living around the dumping ground staged a protest urging the Chennai Corporation to stop further dumping, on Saturday.

The protest was organised by Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations as their petition to the civic body failed to elicit any response. The Federation said that permission was given for dumping waste on only 18 acres in 1970. Now, around 2,500 tonnes of garbage is being dumped at the dumpyard in 250 acres of Pallikaranai Marsh Land, the protestors said.

"International environmental protection regulations and norms of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board are not followed. Due to the dumping of waste, toxic chemicals pollute groundwater and water has turned in red colour, " they added.

While demanding the Chennai Corporation to remove the dumpyard, the federation alleged that the dumpyard is functioning without permissions. "Further dumping should be stopped and dumped garbage should be removed scientifically," the federation added.