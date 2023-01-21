Man arrested on murder charges in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: A 33 year old man was on Saturday arrested on murder charges after the person he assaulted four days ago in Thoraipakkam succumbed to his injuries.

The arrested person was identified as G Sridhar of Mettukuppam near Thoraipakkam, police said. Police investigations revealed that Sridhar had lent Rs 30,000 as loan to one, Ajesh, who runs a chicken stall.

On January 17, Sridhar went to Ajesh's chicken stall and demanded that he return the cash. Ajesh had sought more time after which an argument erupted between them. In the melee, Sridhar started assaulting Ajesh. Ajesh fell to the ground and his head hit against a concrete surface after which he became unconscious. He was moved to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, without responding to treatment on Friday.

Thoraipakkam Police registered secured Ajesh's body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem. The case initially registered was altered to Murder and Sridhar was arrested, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.