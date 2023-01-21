HC moved against Mani Ratnam ‘for distorting Indian history in PS –I’

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based litigant has approached the Madras High Court for a direction to take action against ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam alleging that he had distorted the history of India in his latest flicker Ponniyin Selvan – 1.

Advocate LK Charles Alexander moved this petition for a direction to the Ministry of Culture, The Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, and CBFC to take appropriate action against Mani Ratnam through their department pending disposal of the writ petition and thus render justice.

In his affidavit, the lawyer said that was pretended to be taken from a novel namely Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy but the said director Mani Ratnam had made a distortion of the Indian history of the Chola dynasty.

"Vandhiyathevan is an important character in the movie. The said Vandhiyathevan was the husband of Kundavai the sister of Raja Raja Cholan and it has been recorded in all the records available with the ministry of culture and ASI. The said Vandhiyathevan name is abused by the director in the movie and the history of the great Raja Raja Chola Dynasty has been misused for the purpose of personal gain of the director, " the petitioner said in his affidavit.

The petition will be heard by the court once the matter is numbered by the registry.