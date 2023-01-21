'HC can't issue directions to dist court for speedy disposal of cases'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has firmly clarified that it cannot pass any directions to the district/trial courts for speedy disposal of litigations unless a reasonable or genuine cause was raised to pass such orders.

"The practice of giving preference to any litigation without any justification at all circumstances to be avoided. Every litigant approaching the court of law is waiting for justice and thus, it must be done in a consistent manner and without discriminating the litigants. Therefore, issuing directions indiscriminately for speedy disposal of cases by the district Judiciary would do no service to the cause of justice, " Justice SM Subramaniam held.

The judge passed the orders on hearing two civil revision petitions. The petitioners sought direction to a Tiruvallur additional district munsif court and additional district judge, Gobichettipalayam respectively to dispose of their cases expeditiously in a time frame set by the HC.

However, the judge held that in the event of issuing direction in civil revision petitions for speedy disposal without considering the number of cases pending in a particular court on board, it will result in discrimination against many other litigants, who all are waiting for disposal of their respective cases.

"Every urgency cannot be considered for issuing a direction for speedy disposal, the urgency, which is imminent to be considered, " Justice Subramaniam added.

The court also indicated that trust in the judicial system is the hallmark and any form of favouritism or otherwise even in the matter of hearing of cases will have larger repercussions on the system.