Duo arrested for selling painkiller tablets without prescription

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested two persons who stocked up painkiller tablets and sold them without prescription to youngsters in and around Alandur.

Police recovered 523 Tydol tablets and 19 syringes from them.

St Thomas Mount PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) received a tip off about a duo selling painkiller tablets from a house in Puzhuthivakkam after which searches were conducted.

Police found strips of painkiller tablets in the house after which the two were apprehended.

The arrested persons were identified as D Praveen Kumar (25) of Balaji Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam and S Mahesh (32) of Kannadasan Nagar.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.