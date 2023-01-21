CISF constable claims robber pushed him off train near Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A CISF constable claimed that he was pushed off a moving train by a robber, who snatched his mobile phone and allegedly pushed him off the train near Korukkupet on Friday.

Senior Railway Police officials however denied the constable's version and said that he slipped and fell off the train while he was standing on the footboard.

The constable, Vivek Kumar, 26, of Bihar survived with minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and boarded another train. A senior railway police officer said that his mobile phone was recovered intact, without any damages. "The statement given by him contradicts logic, " the official said.

Vivek Kumar is attached to the CISF unit in Chhattisgarh and was headed towards Vijayawada in Coromandel Express from Chennai when the incident happened.

While the train was crossing Hari Narayanapuram near Korukkupet, a robber allegedly came close to the policeman who was standing near the door. The robber allegedly snatched his phone and pushed him to the ground. Public near the tracks who noticed the man screaming alerted the RPF (Railway protection force) and GRP personnel.

Vivek Kumar appealed to the railway police personnel to help retrieve his certificates and other belongings which are in train after which RPF personnel at Ongole railway station retrieved his belongings and kept them safely in their custody.

After getting treated at the government hospital, Vivek boarded another train and traveled to his destination, police said.