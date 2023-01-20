Woman kills husband with help of lover in Thirukazhukundram

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly killed her husband with help of her lover in Thirukazhukundram on Friday.

On Thursday, villagers noticed a foul smell coming near a lakebed in Villaipandal village in Thirukazhukundram. On checking, they found a skeleton of a human. The villagers then informed the police and the Thirukazhukundram cop, who visited the spot, collected it and sent it to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police, during the investigation, found that a tribal family which was staying in the village was missing for over a month. The police team traced the family and detained Chitra (26) for inquiry. During questioning, Chitra accepted that she killed her husband Chandran with help of her lover Sakthivel. Police said that Chitra married Chandran (35) five years ago and the couple has a two-year-old boy.

Recently, Chitra met Sakthivel while working in a farmland in Vellaipandal and they were in a secret relationship. Last month, when Chandran caught Chitra and Sakthivel red-handed, he attacked Chitra.

As the fight was going on, Chitra and Sakthivel took wooden logs and hit Chandran and killed him. After confirming that Chandran was dead, they dumped the body in the bushes near the lake and escaped from the village.

The Thirukazhukundram police arrested them. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.