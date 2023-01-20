Tangedco assessment inspector held for accepting bribe of Rs 12,000

Tiruchy: The DVAC sleuths arrested a Tangedco Inspector of Assessment for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for transferring a domestic connection into a commercial one here on Friday. According to DVAC, Andrew Thomas, residing at KK.Nagar here, had changed one house property at Tennur from father’s name to his name and gave the house for rental purposes. On January 9, he applied for EB tariff change from domestic to commercial purpose at the Tangedco office, Tennur for his rental house, but it was not changed. Subsequently, he submitted a petition with Jayachandran, Inspector of Assessment on January 19. Based on the petition, Jayachandran came to Andrew’s rental house at Woraiyur and demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe. On negotiation Jayachandran reduced the amount to Rs 12,000. However, unwilling to give the bribe, Andrew approached the DVAC, Tiruchy and lodged a complaint. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organised on Friday and the DVAC team went to the Tangedco office in Tennur and caught him red-handed while Jayachandran accepted the bribe of Rs 12,000. Subsequently, he was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.