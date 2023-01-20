Six held for kidnapping realtor in Athipet

CHENNAI: Ambattur Estate Police of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested six persons who allegedly kidnapped a real estate businessman from Athipet over a sour financial deal.

J Sivaranjani, 27 of ICF Colony, Athipet lodged a complaint with Ambattur Estate Police stating that her husband Jayaram was kidnapped by a gang. Police investigations revealed that Jayaram was a realtor and has disputes with many persons over financial transaction.

Based on a tip off provided by Jayaram's wife, Police zeroed in on the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jayaram was kidnapped by one Devaraj and his associates after a dispute concerning Rs 5 lakh, which Devaraj had paid as an advance for buying a land.

A special team was formed under Ambattur Estate Police Inspector to trace the accused and the team secured Jayaram from the accused's hideout.

The kidnappers, N Diwakar, 40, N Devaraj, 40 of Chintadripet, S Hemanathan, 41, K Balaji, 38 of Ponneri, S Stephen Raj, 36 of Ayapakkam and L Dinesh Kumar, 23 of Athipet were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.