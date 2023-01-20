Several areas in Chennai experience rain; likely to continue

CHENNAI: After witnessing a drop in the minimum temperature, a sudden opening of skies took school students and office goers in Chennai by surprise on Friday.

Showers were experienced at Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Arumbakkam, Egmore and Choolai on Friday morning due to easterlies.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and neighbouring districts for the next three hours.

As easterlies/northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts are likely to get light to moderate rain for the next few hours.

Also, the south coastal, delta and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive mild showers for the next two days, as per RMC bulletin.

Meanwhile, haze/mist will occur over one or more places in interior districts, and minimum temperature will record below normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at isolated pockets.

In addition, ground frost is likely to occur over hill ranges of The Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts during night hours.