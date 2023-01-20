ROB: Traffic diversions for 2 years near Ganesapuram

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday announced traffic diversions near Ganesapuram railway underpass for the next two years to facilitate the proposed construction of Railway over bridge (ROB) on Dr Ambedkar College Road.

To facilitate the movement of traffic in and around Ganesapuram Railway under pass, the new traffic arrangements will come into operation from Saturday (January 21) and will be in place till January 20, 2025, an official release said.

The release stated that movement of all type of heavy vehicles, MTC buses, two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers will be restricted from the junction of Dr. Ambedhkar College Road - MPM Street towards Ganesapuram Railway under pass.

Vehicles coming from Vyasarpadi side towards Ganesapuram Railway under pass will be diverted at Dr. Ambedhkar College Road - MPM Street and will have to take alternate route of MPM Street- Stephenson Lane- Ganesapuram - Dr. Ambedhkar College Road junction– to reach Ganesapuram Railway under pass.

Vehicles coming from Pulianthope side towards Dr. Ambedhkar College Road - MPM Street junction will be diverted at Dr. Ambedhkar College Road -Ganesapuram junction and will take alternate route of Stephenson Lane- MPM Street Junction – MPM Street - MPM Street - Dr. Ambedhkar College Road junction to reach to their destination, the release stated.