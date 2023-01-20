R-Day: Security tightened at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Security got tightened in the Chennai airport in view of the 74th Republic Day from Friday.

From Thursday midnight, five-tier security was implemented at the Chennai airport and all vehicles would be stopped at the entry and allowed inside the airport only after a check. Armed police are on the premises round the clock and security is tightened in the fuel station at the Chennai airport. More CCTV cameras are installed inside all the premises at the Chennai airport and would be monitored closely by security officials.

Passengers are also checked once more before boarding the flight and the hand baggage are being thoroughly checked by the officers. Following the extra security check the domestic passengers are advised to reach the airport one and a half hours before the scheduled time and International passengers are asked to come three and a half hours before the scheduled time. From the January 24 till 26, the Chennai airport will be under a seven-tier security.