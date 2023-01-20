Mayor Priya-led Budget planning begins at Ripon Building

CHENNAI: Priya will present the Chennai Municipal Corporation Budget for the financial year 2023–24 in February.
For the past 2 days, standing committee leaders have been consulting members in separate groups regarding the preparation of the Budget. A consultation meeting with all groups is scheduled to take place on January 25.
Also, the zonal committee leaders have been instructed to file ward-wise income and expenditure accounts and provide detailed information on new projects and requirements.
