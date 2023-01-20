Hospital administered expired vaccine to 3-month-old, claims techie

CHENNAI: A techie has filed a police complaint alleging that a private hospital in Kodungaiyur had administered an expired vaccine to his three-month-old child. The complainant, Azhagu Raj, is a resident of Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur and works at a private IT firm, police said.

According to his complaint, on Wednesday (January 18), he had taken his three-month-old child for health check up and vaccination at a private hospital. After consultation with a paediatrician, Azhagu Raj, had bought the prescribed medicines from the hospital pharmacy and administered Hexaxim vaccine.

On reaching home, when he checked the immunisation record, he saw that the vaccine administered to his child had expired in November last year after which he escalated the issue with the hospital. Since there was no proper response, he filed a complaint with the Kodungaiyur Police seeking action against hospital authorities who allegedly administered it. Police have issued a CSR (community service register).