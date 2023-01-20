Freak accident at container terminal kills worker near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 45 year old man employed at a container terminal at Sadayankuppam near Chennai was killed in a freak accident while fastening a container to a crane on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Suresh of Athhimedu near Manali new town. Suresh has been working as a daily wager at the container terminal for the past ten years, police said. He is tasked with fastening the ropes holding the container to the hook of the crane, according to the police.

On Wednesday morning, Suresh has climbed atop a container and had fastened the rope to the crane hook. While doing so, a shackle from the metal chain holding the crane hook gave away and the hook fell on Suresh.

The incident happened in a flash. Other workers in the yard who noticed the incident moved Suresh to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Suresh suffered injuries on his head, according to a police officer.

Suresh is survived by his wife, Maheshwari and three sons. Based on Maheshwari's complaint alleging negligence on the part of crane operator and the management of the container terminal, Sathangadu Police have registered a case under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and are investigating.