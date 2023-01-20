FIR can’t be an encyclopedia, HC insists on job racket accused

CHENNAI: When a litigant who was booked on charges involving in job racket submitted that the date of occurrence of particular charges leveled against her was not disclosed in the First Information Report (FIR) and prayed for quashing the FIR, the Madras High Court categorically made it clear that it was settled law that an FIR cannot be an encyclopedia.

Justice RN Manjula made this observation on dismissing the petition filed by G Rekha. The petitioner prayed for a direction to quash the FIR booked under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC for cheating one R Kanchana by getting nine lakh rupees from the complainant and Rs 20.50 lakh from her friends with a promise to offer government jobs in the Secretariat.

The accused's counsel submitted that the accused are in no way connected to the offense "The complaint is bereft of any particulars such as the date of giving the alleged amount to the petitioner. The first respondent Police have colluded with the de facto complainant and registered a false case against the petitioner, " the accused submitted.

However, the judge held that even though the modus operandi was explained in the complaint itself, there is no mention of the date on which the amount was given to the petitioner.

"It is a settled law that FIR cannot be an encyclopedia. On the face of the complaint, I find there are enough materials to make out a case against the petitioner for the offenses punishable under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC," the judge held.