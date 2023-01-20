Consumer court asks bank to pay Rs 65,000 for refusing to return Rs 100 to customer

Chengalpattu: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Friday directed a government owned bank in Sowcarpet to pay a man Rs 65,000 as compensation for neglecting his complaints despite repeated attempts.

The complainant Nirmal Kumar, a resident of Madhuranthagam went to the State Bank of India branch in Sowcarpet to deposit Rs 900 into his friend’s account. When Nirmal gave Rs 1,000 and was waiting for the clerk to tender the Rs 100 change, he was shocked when he was informed that the bank had deposited Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 900. Infuriated by the careless behaviour, he took up the issue with the manager of the bank who refused to pay any heed to it. Following this, he approached the circle office of the SBI in Nungambakkam and later he took his complaint to the Mumbai office as well where no one bothered to take any action on his complaint.

A disappointed Nirmal Kumar filed a case with the Chengalpattu Consumer Court, which came up for hearing on Friday. The court directed the bank to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the complainant and pay his legal fees of Rs 15,000.