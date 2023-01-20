CMRL to conduct music festival this weekend at Central metro station

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is conducting a music festival on January 21 and 22 at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central metro station at 6 pm. The event is part of the Pongal festival celebrations.

On January 21, singer Sam Vishal and Rakshita will be performing at the Central metro station at 6 pm. On January 22, at the same location and time, the band Thaikkudam bridge will be performing multi genre music.

As per the press note, the entry ticket for the passengers will be given through travel card at the cost Rs 550 (event entry fees 500 and metro travel card for 50) per show.

Besides the Central station, the visitors can purchase the tickets at Koyambedu metro station, Thirumangalam metro station, Thousand Lights metro station, Alandur and Wimco Nagar metro stations. Additionally, tickets can be bought through Paytm Insider app.

The ticket can be recharged and used for future travels. Being a lifetime card, the passengers will be receiving a 20 percent discount on every trip, confirms CMRL.

CMRL is conducting the music festival along with Mark Metro.