Chennai Beach to Gummidipoondi: Train patterns changed

Chennai Beach - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 22:45 hrs and Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 21:55 hrs on 22nd January 2023 is fully cancelled.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express trains operated between Chennai Beach and Gummidipoondi would be changed owing to line block in Gummidipoondi Yard on 22nd January from 23:30 hrs to 03:20 hrs of 23rd January 2023 (03 Hours 50 Minutes).

Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:20 hrs is partially cancelled between Ponneri and Gummidipoondi on 22nd January and Gummidipoondi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 03:50 hrs will be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Ponneri on 23rd January 2023, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

