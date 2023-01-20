Bridge renovation: Chennai Police announce traffic diversions

CHENNAI: To facilitate the renovation work on MKB Nagar bridge to be undertaken by Chennai Corporation, City Police has announced traffic diversions which will come into effect from Saturday (January 21). The diversions will be in place until February 20.

An official release stated that the movement of all type of Heavy Vehicles, MTC buses, two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers will be restricted towards MKB Nagar Bridge.

Alternatively, for two wheelers and three wheelers coming from Kodungaiyur Meenambal Salai towards MKB Nagar Bridge will have to take alternate route through MKB Nagar Bridge North Service Road – Krishnamurthy Nagar TVK Link Street- to Captain Canal Small Bridge- MKB Nagar North Avenue Road – MKB Nagar Bridge South Service Road - MKB Nagar West Avenue Road and reach their destination.

Two wheelers and three wheelers coming from MKB Nagar West Avenue Road towards MKB Nagar Bridge will have to take alternate route through MKB Nagar Bridge South Service Road –MKB Nagar North Avenue Road – to Captain Canal Small Bridge-Krishnamurthy Nagar TVK Link Street-MKB Nagar Bridge North Service Road –Meenambal Salai and reach their destination.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, Heavy Vehicles & four wheelers coming from Kodungaiyur Meenambal Salai towards MKB Nagar Bridge will have to take alternate route through Tondiarpet High Road – TVK Link Road Junction- TVK Link Road – Mullai Nagar Bridge- Mullai Nagar Junction – MKB Nagar Central Avenue Road – MKB Nagar West Avenue Road to reach their destination.

MTC Buses, Heavy Vehicles & four Wheelers coming from Erukkanchery High Road & MKB Nagar West Avenue towards MKB Nagar Bridge will have to take alternate route from MKB Nagar Central Avenue Road –Mullai Nagar Junction –Mullai Nagar Bridge- TVK Link Road –TVK Link Road –TVK Link Road Junction-Tondiarpet High Road – Meenambal Salai to reach their destination.