150 MLD sea water potable project to be inaugurated in 3 months

CHENNAI: To meet the requirements of drinking water in the city for the next 30 years, a 150 MLD sea water drinking water project will be inaugurated in three months, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Friday.

He was interacting with media persons after inaugurating a dialysis centre worth Rs 1.36 crore in Vyasarpadi. In addition, the city is expected to get 738 health centres for the benefits of the people.

"At present, 1,000 MLD of drinking water is being supplied every day. but to meet the water needs for the next 30 years in the city, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will inaugurate a project to utilise 150 MLD sea water drinkable, which is expected to start in the two – three months. Also, steps are being taken to speed up the project to convert 400 MLD sea water into potable water," stated Nehru.

In Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu several lakes that were used for irrigation purposes earlier will be identified, and the concerned department to enhance the storage capacity and turn into a source of drinking water for Chennai.

The government has allocated funds for various projects for drinking water and sewage works, which are basic requirements. The department has taken steps to replace the damaged sewage pipes that have not changed for years. This would provide drinking water to 17 lakh households.

"In addition, to enhance medical services in the city, as many as 738 health centers have been set up for the benefits of the public, and the work is progressing rapidly. The Rotary club of Chennai east and Tanker foundation in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) provides free dialysis treatment to the people,” said the minister.

At present, there are seven dialysis centres for each zone such as Thiruvottiyur, Madharavam, Ambattur, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi, and Shollinganallur.

A total of 80 dialysis machines function in these centres. This centre at Dr Ambedkar College Road in Vyasarpadi in Tondiarpet zone has as many as 12 dialysis machines. The minister noted that an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to relay roads in the city.