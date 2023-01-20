13 punches in 1 sec: Chennai boy breaks Indian Book of World Records

Dr R Richard Harrison, Correspondent of the School said, "We are delighted that Mohammed Safiq, one of our own, has broken this record. The dedication that he has shown to attain this expertise and succeed in breaking this record makes us all very proud of him. If Mohammed can do so much at the age of 15, we are sure there is a lot more that we can look forward to from him."

Mohammed Safiq trains at the Samy Jose Boxing and Fitness Academy, Sithalapakkam, Chennai.

His coach, Mr.Richard K Yusuf said, "We have always known that Mohammed Safiq was going to do something special as he is one of the most skilled and committed students I have coached. I look forward to him reaching greater heights and bringing laurels to the country."