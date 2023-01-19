TN’s Garuda Aerospace drone start-up showcases at DAVOS 2023

CHENNAI: Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace is participating in World Economic Forum 2023 to present the first-ever carbon-neutral drone at the Indian Sustainability Lounge, Davos.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO, Garuda Aerospace, discussed ESG and carbon neutrality and how it owed responsibility to the greater good of the world with drones along with technology and innovation. Garuda Aerospace will manufacture over 25,000 drones in the next 15 months and will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

“It's such a privilege to present Garuda Aerospace DGCA approved Made in India Carbon Neutral Drones and the ESG goal of impacting 1 billion Indians positively through Drone Technology at DAVOS 2023 hosted by World Economic Forum. Representing Tamil Nadu, it’s an immense honour to share my experience with industry stalwarts, global political leaders, and policymakers,” he said.

Garuda Aerospace DGCA approved (Type certification and RPTO) Made in India Drones are disrupting several multi-billion dollar sectors like agri, infra, industry 4.0 and defence. Garuda's growth plan is to become India's first-ever drone unicorn start-up by impacting one billion lives.