City

Teenager riding triples loses control of bike, killed in road accident

Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old died after a two-wheeler on which he was travelling with two others lost control and hit a side-ledge on the road near Kasimedu harbour police station on Wednesday. The deceased Deva of Singaravelar Nagar in Kasimedu was travelling with two of his friends – Ajay (17) and Sakthi (21). All 3 were injured, but Deva died on the spot due to a head injury. The two others were shifted to Stanley Medical College. Royapuram traffic police has registered a case. A probe is on to know the person riding the bike and the reason for the mishap.

Accident in Chennai
Kasimedu accident
Teenager riding triples

