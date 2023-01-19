Public toilets to get a makeover, just wait for 9 years

CHENNAI: As majority of public toilets in the city are either closed or poorly maintained, many interior roads are used for open defecation.

Mercifully, toilets in Marina beaches are well-maintained. To make sure the beach is clean, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to construct new toilets in four phases.

The phase one work is expected to begin soon focusing on Marina Beach, and two other zones – Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

To improve the condition of public toilets, the project is divided into four packages. Recently, a survey was undertaken in three zones – Marina (Zone 9), Royapuram (Zone 5) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) to understand the condition of toilets. Each toilet in the respective zones was geo-tagged and mapped to know the number of public toilets in the certain area.